A FOOD festival just over the border in Hereford has been cancelled amid ongoing coronavirus problems.

Organisers of the Hereford Indie Food festival said: "We have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Hereford Indie Food.

"After many discussions over the past days and with the current risks of having the team, suppliers, stage crew, support team, or artists having to isolate we have made the choice to pull this year's festival.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

"We want to throw the best festival we can and we feel that if we went ahead with this year’s festival and it wasn’t all it could be, then we would be doing a disservice to our loyal customers and the people of Hereford.

"We will be back next year, August 27 and 28. 2022. If you are a ticket holder then your full refund will already be processing and should be with you in a few days, if it’s not with you by the August 3 then please get in touch.

"If you’re a vendor, supplier, maker, artists, and sponsors then we could not be more sorry to have to cancel this year’s event and we thank you for your time, and look forward to working with you next year.

MORE NEWS:

"Huge thanks to everyone who put work in for this year’s festival, we know next year is going to be incredible."