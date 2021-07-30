A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

WILLIAM ADAM PETERSON, 23, of Gibbons Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood on Bettws Lane on New Year’s Eve.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW DAVID BENJAMIN, 39, of Earlswood Road, Earlswood, Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NORBERT BUJNIEWICZ, 54, of Commercial Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Bolt Close on April 21.

He was ordered to pay £484 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA EVANS, 28, of Glamorgan Street, Brynmawr, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

Evans was banned from driving for 38 months.

DANIELLE OAK, 26, of Bryngwyn Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £523.99 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after she admitted the criminal damage of a bathroom belonging to Liberty Care by flooding of over £1,000 and the criminal damage of a punch bag worth £119.99 in Newport on June 18.

MARK LANE, 35, of Park View, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £145 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to public disorder in Blackwood on June 10.

JORDAN WETHERALL, 28, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and public disorder in Blaina.

ROSS DAVID JONES, 33, of Aberbeeg Road, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW WATERHOUSE, 60, of New Church Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £563 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 Waunllwyd.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.