A NEWPORT critical care consultant has reached the final 10 of a national award recognising him for his work throughout the pandemic.

Dr Tamas Szakmany has reached the final 10 selection stage in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2021 in the ‘Coronavirus Hero’ category.

Dr Szakmany has been at the forefront of efforts to treat seriously ill patients in Gwent, to co-ordinate the critical care response to the pandemic in Wales, and to research the viability of potential treatments for the virus.

He was working in Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic, and is now based at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s critical care centre at the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran.

Dr Szakmany was also the clinical lead for the All-Wales Critical Care and Trauma Network during the first wave of infections, helping co-ordinate treatment and supplies of medicine and equipment nationwide.

The consultant also spent time carrying out research into Covid-19, participating in numerous webinars, teleconference calls and other online tutorials to help share lessons he was learning on the ICU.

He said he was “really proud” of the health board critical care team’s emergency response to the pandemic and – after he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list – said he thought of the award as “an honour for the team, not just for me”.

Dr Szakmany reached the final 10 of the ‘Coronavirus Hero’ category out of 300 nominations chosen by the public.

Four finalists will be selected in each category and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 5.