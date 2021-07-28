A FORMER barbers on a busy Newport street is set for a new lease of life.

Conditional planning permission has been given to transform the retail unit at 98 Chepstow Road into a deli – offering dine-in and takeaway food to customers.

Approval has been granted to turn the unit into a class A3 food and drink retailer.

Previously, it was a class A1 for shops and other retail use.

According to planning documents, the shop last saw use as a barber shop.

However, the planning application suggests that the barbers has closed, with the unit currently vacant.

It is not known when it closed, as it was open as of October 2020.

The planning application, submitted by Zahid Noor of Adobe Property Group ltd of Malpas Road in Newport, was submitted to Newport City Council in early June.

Last week (Friday, July 23), planning officers gave the project the green light – subject to conditions.

Planning officers have stipulated that the applicant must supply information to show that the new development will not result in noise and vibration disruption to nearby residents, including those who live in the residential flats above the retail space.

A second condition has called for documents detailing the applicant’s waste storage and recycling plans – again, in a bid to minimise disruption to neighbours.

But, providing that these conditions are met, work can start within the next five years.

Once up and running, it is believed that this will result in the creation of seven jobs – two full-time, and five part-time.

The hours of operation are said to be from 9am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

This planning application can be viewed online here.

