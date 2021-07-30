THE following four people were ordered to pay a total of £4,920 for breaching coronavirus regulations at a party in Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, on New Year’s Eve.

Their cases were heard before the city’s magistrates’ court.

TIA MARIE HARDING, 24, of Hardy Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse.

FFION RICE, 25, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse.

DANIEL ENOS, 25, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse.

JONATHAN WAYNE WILLIAMS, 34, of Granville Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse.