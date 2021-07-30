THE following four people were ordered to pay a total of £4,920 for breaching coronavirus regulations at a party in Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, on New Year’s Eve.
Their cases were heard before the city’s magistrates’ court.
TIA MARIE HARDING, 24, of Hardy Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse.
FFION RICE, 25, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse.
MORE NEWS: Drug dealer, 20, told cops: Happy days – I’m going to see the boys in prison
DANIEL ENOS, 25, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse.
JONATHAN WAYNE WILLIAMS, 34, of Granville Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.