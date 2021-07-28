AN APPEAL has been launched after following a kidnapping in South Wales in December last year.

South Wales Police is appealing for information about the location of an Audi Q5 which was used in a kidnapping on Friday, December 11, and Saturday, December 12, 2020.

A victim of the kidnapping, which happened in Cardiff, was driven from the city in a grey Audi Q5 bearing false registration plates to an address in Hemel Hempstead.

The victim was rescued from the address involving officers from several police forces was carried out.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Twelve suspects from north-west London have been charged in connection with the kidnap and remanded in custody, but South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team continues to investigate the incident.

This Audi Q5 was used in a kidnapping in Cardiff in December. Picture: South Wales Police

A key line of enquiry for the investigators is to recover the grey Audi Q5 used by the gang to transport the victim from Cardiff to Hemel Hempstead.

It is believed this car may be in the north London or Hemel Hempstead area, and that it may have been hired or borrowed.

“South Wales Police is appealing for any information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle or its correct registration,” said a police spokesperson. “It is believed to be an Audi Q5 ‘S’ Line. The year of manufacture is believed to be between 2017 and 2020 and the vehicle is Daytona Grey, which has a pearl effect.

“Detectives want to hear from any companies which may have hired a grey Audi Q5 between December 1 and 31, 2020; or from any owners of a grey Audi Q5 in the north London or Hemel Hemsptead areas who may have had their Audi Q5 serviced or other work done on it at a garage leading up to Monday, December 14, on which date it may have been collected.

“South Wales Police wants to reassure the public that this appears to have been an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle can contact the Major Incident Room at Cardiff Central Police Station on 029 20571530; Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the investigation team via the major incident public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP20B25-PO1 – quoting reference 2000450215.