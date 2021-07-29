PUPILS from a Pontypool school have taken a stand against climate change after helping to plant 130 new trees on the school grounds.
The children from Penygarn Community Primary School, in Penygarn Road, planted the trees as part of the Verified Carbon Standard ‘Avoided Deforestation’ programme.
The trees were funded by VRS Solutions Group, made up of leading UK road safety barrier companies Asset VRS, Varley and Gulliver, Hardstaff Barriers and Hill and Smith Barrier.
The group has signed up to the Carbon Footprint Standard, committing to reduce its carbon emissions and its impact on the environment.
In total, the group has funded the planting of 500 new trees, and as result, 500 tonnes of CO2 will be saved.
- Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.
The planting of new trees is one of the most significant contributors to offsetting carbon emissions, as they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
VRS Solutions Group is aiming to reduce and offset its direct and indirect carbon emissions and enhance its sustainability.
Dave Todd, managing director of services at VRS Solutions Group, said: “We are really grateful to the children at Penygarn Community Primary School for helping us on this important journey.
READ MORE:
- 'Absolutely phenomenal': Newport junior football club receive defibrillator.
- Newport farm shop converts horsebox into a mobile store.
- Blackwood High Street opens new bits and bobs shop for charity.
“Reducing the carbon footprint is high on our list of priorities and, as a group, we are determined to do everything in our power to reduce emissions and improve the environment for future generations.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.