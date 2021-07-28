VANDALS have destroyed play equipment at a playground in Newport.
Equipment in the play area at Moorland Park, Lliswerry, appears to have been cut with a saw.
As a result, the play equipment is now unusable.
Vandals have damaged equipment in the play area at Moorland Park in Newport. Picture: Newport City Council.
"Mindless vandals have damaged equipment in the play area at Moorland Park," said a council spokesperson.
"We’re asking residents who may know something about the damage to report it to Gwent Police, quoting crime number 2100262772."
