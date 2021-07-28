VANDALS have destroyed play equipment at a playground in Newport.

Equipment in the play area at Moorland Park, Lliswerry, appears to have been cut with a saw.

As a result, the play equipment is now unusable.

READ MORE:

South Wales Argus:

Vandals have damaged equipment in the play area at Moorland Park in Newport. Picture: Newport City Council.

"Mindless vandals have damaged equipment in the play area at Moorland Park," said a council spokesperson.

"We’re asking residents who may know something about the damage to report it to Gwent Police, quoting crime number 2100262772."

  • Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.