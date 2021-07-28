POPULAR television presenter Stephen Mulhern has been spotted filming in Newport in recent days.

The presenter, who is known for appearing on a number of ITV programmes, was seen in the city yesterday (Tuesday, July 27).

Surrounded by a film crew, the star was sighted on the forecourt of the Esso petrol station on Corporation Road, in the Liswerry area of the city.

Pictures, taken by Argus Camera Club member Ryan Lloyd, show Mr Mulhern, surrounded by a film crew.

It is believed that filming is currently ongoing for ITV’s In For a Penny programme.

The show sees Mr Mulhern taking to the streets of UK towns and cities, asking members of the public to take part in challenges and games in a bid to win prizes.

A challenge that has proved popular in previous seasons is tasking people to fill cars with an exact amount of fuel.

Stephen Mulhern filming in Newport (Image: Ryan Lloyd: Argus Camera Club)

And, with filming taking place on a petrol station forecourt, it is possible that this challenge could feature on an upcoming episode of the Saturday night entertainment show.

A number of posts on social media have spotted the film crew in various locations across the city, including a city centre gym.

There are also unconfirmed reports that filming has taken place at a local Asda branch.

Earlier this year, a casting call was put out for dog owners in Newport, with the programme set to film in the area in late July.

Though it is the show’s first trip to Newport, Stephen Mulhern and the In For a Penny crew are no strangers to south Wales.

Having originally started as a segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, its pilot as a standalone show was filmed in Cardiff in April 2019.

Since then, filming has taken place in both Swansea and Barry Island.

Having run for three seasons, the show has traditionally aired in late spring and early summer, which means that it might be a long wait for fans to see Newport on the small screen.

Stephen Mulhern isn’t the only big name to have travelled to the area in recent days.

Over the weekend, actor Tom Hardy was spotted at Barry Island Pleasure Park, while Dizzee Rascal was seen in Milford Haven earlier this week.

