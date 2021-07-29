A NEWPORT councillor has raised questions over the cost of plans to introduce 20mph speed limits in residential areas across Wales, and how it will be policed.

Earlier this month, the Welsh Government announced plans to lower the default speed limit on residential roads and busy pedestrian streets in Wales to 20mph by 2023.

There have been trials throughout Gwent to determine how feasible this plan is.

But Conservative Newport City Council member Cllr David Fouweather has raised questions over the plans, asking the council's deputy leader Cllr Roger Jeavons if the authority would be able to recover the costs of the scheme if it does not go ahead after the trials are complete.

In a written reply, Cllr Jeavons said the council had not incurred any costs as part of the trial, and that the Welsh Government would provide additional resources to local highway authorities for the changes.

Cllr Fouweather said he was also concerned police may not have the resources to enforce the new limit.

"There is no way the police can enforce this," he said.

"They're not going to stand on the street with speed cameras."

But he added he did not oppose the scheme entirely.

"I think that certain parts of the city, for example, outside schools, outside the hospital, you know, outside shopping centres or shopping districts maybe - but it doesn't need to be throughout the city because you can't enforce it," he said.

"It builds up a false hope for residents that this will be this will be done when it can't be delivered.

"If this doesn't work, then there's the cost of removing everything that they put in place, such as all these 20mph signs.

"The council are saying that won't be their responsibility, that will be the responsibility of the Welsh Government, but the end of the day, it's taxpayers' money".

The Welsh Government say that the cost of signage is being calculated by Transport for Wales who will hold discussions with local authorities over the next few months to determine how much funding is needed.

They did not say specifically how the police are going to enforce the changes, but that they are working on it.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We are working with the police and Go Safe to develop and test enforcement plans for the 20mph zones in residential areas.

"This will help improve road safety and address the needs of local communities".