TIMMY Abraham has joined Newport County AFC on loan from Fulham.

The young forward - brother of England and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham - becomes County’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window after putting pen-to-paper on a contract that will see him remain at Rodney Parade until the summer of 2022.

Abraham spent the last campaign on loan at Sky Bet League One side Plymouth Argyle and Scottish Championship outfit Raith Rovers, where he racked up 12 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old began his career with Charlton Athletic before joining Fulham in 2017 and has since made five appearances and netted two goals in the EFL Trophy for the Whites’ academy. Abraham made his professional debut during a loan spell at Bristol Rovers in February last year.

The deal is subject to EFL and international clearance.

After finalising the loan deal, Abraham said: “I’m raring to go and I just want to show the fans what I’m capable of doing on the pitch.

“I like the ambition of the club and how they always want to push forward, and the style of play suits me as well so that’s something I can hopefully take advantage of and score some goals.”

Manager Michael Flynn added: “Timmy is still a young player with a bright future ahead of him, so I’m pleased that we’ve been able to get him on board for the new season.

“He’s already had some experience playing in League One and enjoyed a few loan spells away from Fulham, so hopefully he can play a part in helping us get to the next level.

“I want to thank Fulham for their help in the loan and for trusting us to play a part in Timmy’s development.”