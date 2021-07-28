MONMOUTHSHIRE recorded the fewest new coronavirus cases in Wales in the latest Public Health Wales figures.

Just seven positive cases were reported in the local authority, among 95 across the whole of Gwent.

However, two further deaths have been recorded in Gwent up to July 27, taking the death toll for the region to 965.

Across Wales, six new deaths were recorded in the latest Public Health Wales figures – with 5,603 people in Wales losing their lives since the start of the pandemic.

588 new cases have been recorded across Wales.

Caerphilly reported the highest number of new cases in Gwent, with 33.

Newport recorded 28 new cases, while Blaenau Gwent saw an increase of 17.

Torfaen recorded 10 new cases – with only Monmouthshire and Anglesey (eight) recording fewer cases.

Blaenau Gwent continues to have the lowest case rate in Gwent and the second lowest in Wales.

The rolling seven-day case rate – up to July 23, the latest available figures – for the authority is 90.2 per 100,000, with only Carmarthenshire (77.9) recording a lower case rate.

Caerphilly (108.2) has the seventh lowest case rate in Wales, while Monmouthshire (130) has the eleventh lowest.

Torfaen (138.4) and Newport (141.6) have also recorded case rates lower than the Wales-wide figure – which stands at 156.9 per 100,000 people.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate – in the week up to July 23 – is 10.8 per cent.

9.1 per cent of the 2,401 tests in Newport during that period returned a positive result, while 6.6 per cent of the tests in Blaenau Gwent came back positive – the second lowest positivity rate in Wales.

Across Wales, 2,291,418 people have had their first vaccine dose, while 2,023,733 of these people have now had their second dose as well.

Here's where the latest cases were reported:

Cardiff: 61

Conwy: 52

Flintshire: 43

Denbighshire: 40

Swansea: 35

Caerphilly: 33

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 32

Bridgend: 31

Wrexham: 30

Newport: 28

Powys: 22

Gwynedd: 18

Vale of Glamorgan: 18

Blaenau Gwent: 17

Merthyr Tydfil: 16

Carmarthenshire: 15

Neath Port Talbot: 15

Pembrokeshire: 13

Ceredigion: 10

Torfaen: 10

Anglesey: 8

Monmouthshire: 7

Resident Outside Wales: 31

Unknown Location: 3