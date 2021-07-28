A WOMAN who smuggled crack cocaine into a prison while visiting an inmate has been jailed.

Katie Evans, 34, of Clarence Place, Newport, was caught after she also tried to sneak in strong painkiller buprenorphine as well as tobacco.

Prosecutor Joshua Scouller said the defendant was arrested following the failed attempt at Cardiff Prison on October 17, 2019.

He told the city’s crown court: “A CCTV operator became suspicious of her behaviour and saw her pass a tissue to the inmate.

“The prisoner was taken away and the defendant held while the police arrived.

“She became tearful and told them she believed it was tobacco.”

Evans pleaded guilty to three counts of conveying a substance into prison.

The court was told how the defendant had 20 previous convictions for 73 offences, mostly for possession of heroin.

In April 2020, Evans was jailed for 11 months after she snatched a £1,500 iPhone from the hands of a reveller in Newport city centre.

Nigel Fryer, representing the defendant, said in mitigation: “She has wrestled with significant addiction issues throughout her adult life which has created a vicious cycle.

“Prison is the best place for her at the current time.

“The defendant is in custody and can detox and take advantage of the services being offered to her.

“She knows she must break this or she will die.

“The defendant knows she is about to receive a custodial sentence and welcomes that.”

Mr Fryer added how the “evil root of addiction” was the cause of his client’s problems.

Judge Michael Fitton QC jailed Evans for 12 months and ordered her to pay a victim surcharge following her release from prison.