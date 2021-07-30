A FORMER toilet block in Newport is being transformed into a community café.
Maindee Unlimited, a community group in the area, is looking for people to run the new community café that will form the hub of the ‘Maindee Triangle’ on Chepstow Road.
The group is a charity set up to protect community assets and transform Maindee into a sustainable community, having saved and taken over the running of the local library, Maindee Triangle is the charity’s latest venture.
They are renovating a disused public toilet block to restore public toilet facilities and convert the rest of the building into a café with both indoor and outdoor space, surrounded by a newly landscaped nature garden.
John Hallam, the charity’s programme manager, said: “Our goal is to support the development of a welcoming and inclusive café space in our multicultural and diverse community.
"A place where people can safely socialise and enjoy meeting up, surrounded by green space and nature. We’d like an operator to bring their own vision, ideas and initiative to the space and we will work in partnership to help them realise this vision.
“Here in Maindee, we have strong ambitions to become a much more sustainable community. We are greening our neighbourhood and looking at ways to reduce, reuse and recycle.
“We also support our local businesses and are supporting the growth of more local circular economies. We see the cafe and the wider Maindee Triangle community garden as an intrinsic part of these wider aspirations.”
For more information about the work being done at Maindee Unlimited visit here, or email infor@maindee.org.
