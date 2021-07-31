THE following people’s cases were heard at Newport Magistrates' Court for breaching coronavirus restrictions regulations.
They were ordered to pay nearly £25,000 for breaking the law.
SHERIDAN BORG, 22, of Henry Morgan Close, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse on Chepstow Road on January 22.
CHLOE HOWELLS, 22, of Liswerry Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse on Chepstow Road on January 23.
LEWIS DAVIES, 18, of Hodges Crescent, Pengam, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for leaving/being outside of a place where he was living without a reasonable excuse on Blackwood Road, Pontllanfraith, on January 14.
CHEYENNE WILLIS, 21, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for leaving/being outside of a place where she was living without a reasonable excuse at the Asda car park in Blackwood on January 12.
MILLIE ROSE THOMAS, 20, of Inkerman Terrace, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse on January 17.
CHENEADE LISA ROPER, 31, of Greene Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse at Capel Crescent on January 18.
DAVID JOHN TAYLOR, 43, of Rectory Road, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse at Capel Crescent, Newport, on January 18.
JAY CAFFELL, 20, of Hendre Road, Trowbridge, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for leaving/being outside of a place where he was living without a reasonable excuse on the A48, Pencarn Way, Newport, on January 17.
KIERAN EVANS, 23, of Old Brewery Lane, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,375 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse at Greensway, Abertysswg, on January 16.
REBECCA LOUISE FOSTER, 32, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse on January 16.
GEMMA JONES, 30, of Torlais Street, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse at Brynawel, Wattsville, on January 16.
ALYSHIA HOPE WILLIAMS, 30, of Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,375 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found to have gathered in a private dwelling with more than 15 people on January 23.
ANDREW CRANSWICK, 57, of Phillips Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to self-isolate on January 14 following a positive coronavirus test.
STEPHANIE JOHN, 25, of Wine Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,375 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for gathering with another person without a reasonable excuse at Nelson Terrace, Brithdir, on January 21.
IFAN EVANS, 38, of Well Wood Close, Penylan, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £179 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for leaving/being outside of a place where he was living without a reasonable excuse at Cwmcarn Forest Drive on January 16.
