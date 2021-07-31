A NEW report has revealed the country’s most cringe-worthy wedding moments.

Couples across Wales have been planning their big day for a long time, waiting for the green light to be allowed to celebrate with family and friends.

As weddings began to resume, Top10casinos.com surveyed the nation to find out their true thoughts and feelings on wedding traditions, including the best man’s speech, the bride’s dress and wedding etiquette.

According to their findings, 91 per cent of best men in Wales were “extremely stressed” about their speeches, compared to just 42 per cent feeling nervous about planning the stag do.

The research also found:

72 per cent of Welsh wedding guests have witnessed an inappropriate speech.

More than half (56 per cent) of respondents from Wales think it’s okay to be mean to the bride during the speeches.

Just a third (32 per cent) third think mother-in-law jokes are off limits in the best man’s speech.

60 per cent of people from Wales think it’s fine to mention the groom’s ex during the speech.

18 per cent of newlyweds have had an argument on their big day because of speeches.

More than a quarter of grooms (28 per cent) have fallen out with their best man over his speech.

Only one in three 18–24-year-olds in Wales enjoy weddings, compared to 87 per cent over the age of 65.

When asked to describe their “cringiest moment” at a wedding, these were the top five responses:

Terrible, tone deaf speeches (38 per cent)

Witnessing embarrassing “dad dancing” (25 per cent)

An awkward first dance (21 per cent)

Drunken bride and/or groom (16 per cent)

Bragging about the cost of the wedding (10 per cent)

To help nervous best men out, a joke generator was created to get them a laugh.

The creators said: “Best men are often the forgotten heroes of weddings, with pressure piled on to pull a hilarious speech out of the bag despite their lack of any previous speech-giving experience.

“We created the joke generator to help these unwitting soles to get some giggles, without the risk of any embarrassing tumbleweed moments.”