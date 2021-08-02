A CHEPSTOW entrepreneur has launched a new careers service aimed at connecting young people with industry professionals, providing mentorship, networking and venture opportunities.

Leapinto.co.uk is a free, online platform which will host weekly, live conversations - mixing young people with industry professionals and providing practical support, guidance and networking opportunities.

The initiative was created by Chepstow-based marketing guru Kevin Mansell-Abell of That Media Group and recent Aberystwyth University graduate Karl Swanepoel, now founder of freelance marketplace Topwork.

The pair felt there was a missing link between education and the world of work, and wanted to create something that used business owners to bridge the gap.

The online sessions will run throughout August, where industry professionals will explain about their work, how they got ahead and answer questions from those looking to forge their own careers.

As well as learning from the experts, young people will be able to connect and collaborate with each other.

Mr Mansell-Abell said: “It can be daunting for young people to try and plan out their careers, particularly when they come to the end of their education.

"The academic route can feel a little like a train track; you do your GCSE’s then your A-levels, then university with an idea of where you would like to work. But then you reach the end of the line, and have to try and figure out how you use the qualifications.

“Meanwhile you are competing with thousands of others who are just as lost as you.

"Being able to ask questions and build a richer picture of the world of work helps demystify things."

Mr Swanepoel said: “Throughout school, I never received support for the career I wanted to pursue. I wanted to start a business and be my own boss.

“I firmly believe that starting a business when you’re young can be the best time to do it.

“Hopefully Leapinto will connect people with the right advice and support.”

For more information about Leapinto, visit leapinto.co.uk.