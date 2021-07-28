A CRACK cocaine dealer who splurged out on designer clothes and trainers profited “from the demise of others.”

Harri Lasslett, 20, was sent to a young offender institution for two years and eight months last week for offering to supply crack cocaine and possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

The Gwent Police officer who led the investigation into Lasslett said he “profited from the demise of others.”

The defendant was caught with Balenciaga and Valentino designer trainers as well as a Moncler jacket when police raided a block of flats in Newport’s Sorrel Drive on June 16, 2020.

PC Tyler Price said: "This sentence demonstrates that illegal drugs have no place in our communities.

"We will continue to target those involved in such activity, who profit from the demise of others."

At Cardiff Crown Court last week, prosecutor William Bebb told Cardiff Crown Court how officers recovered a mobile phone with drug-related text messages and a bundle of cash.

He said Lasslett – who he described as a “street level supplier” – had been sending out text bombs offering “banging white” for sale.

Lasslett, of Gibbs Road in Newport, also has a previous conviction for possession of a class A drug with intent to supply when he was a juvenile.

Hilary Roberts, defending, said: “The defendant owed money within the drugs system from the time before.

“He did what he had to do. He bitterly regrets it.

“The defendant did it to repay a drug debt and did it with his eyes open."

Lasslett was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge upon his release, and is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on October 18.