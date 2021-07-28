A POTENTIALLY toxic strain of algae has been found in a third body of water in Newport, it has been confirmed.

Today, the National Trust has taken to social media to confirm that a strain of blue-green algae has been found in the lake at Tredegar House.

They have said that while it is naturally occurring as a result of the recent heatwave conditions, it can be harmful to people, and even fatal for dogs and other animals.

As a result, visitors to the grounds of the 17th century mansion are being urged to avoid contact with the water.

Pet owners are also being asked to make sure that their animals do not drink from, or swim in the lake until the aquatic menace is dealt with.

It is not yet known if the strain of algae is one of the more toxic varieties at this time – as this can only be determined in laboratory tests.

In recent days, blue-green algae has cropped up in waterways across Newport.

It was first reported at Lliswerry Pond earlier in the month.

Here, Natural Resources Wales were able to confirm that it was a less toxic strain of the algae – though pet owners are still urged to remain vigilant.

Pumps have been used to oxygenise the water, and that, along with the recent rain, has left pond managers hopeful that they can remain on top of the problem.

Meanwhile, a similar warning has been publicised to visitors to the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre, with algae discovered at the Rogerstone attraction too.

What have the National Trust said?





In a post on the Tredegar House Twitter channel, the National Trust has said: “Please be aware that due to recent dry weather, we have naturally occurring blue-green algae in the lake.

“This can be dangerous harmful to humans and fatal to dogs, so please avoid contact with the water and ensure that dogs do not swim or drink the water.”

Typically, the algae takes between three and five weeks to clear up, if treated.

What is blue-green algae?





Blue-green algae grows on the surface of freshwater ponds and lakes, and appears as a green surface scum – and is reported to give off a rotting vegetable type smell.

It typically grows during warm weather, but also requires the right kind of nutrients to be present in the water.

Some strains of blue-green algae are toxic to humans and animals alike, with a number of recorded cases of dogs dying shortly after drinking infected water in the UK this year.

Unfortunately, without laboratory testing, it is impossible to determine if a strain is toxic or not.

Symptoms develop quickly, within minutes or hours in some cases, and include vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, disorientation, trouble breathing, seizures and blood in faeces.

Ultimately, it can lead to liver failure, and, while there is no known antidote, it is advised that rapid treatment is the best course of action.