LLANBRADACH'S new Centre for Health has been officially handed over from the developer to Aber Medical Centre and The Village Surgery.

The health centre will centralise two local GP practices - Aber Medical Centre and The Village Surgery and will open to the public on Monday, August 2.

It has been built on the All Saints Church site in the centre of the village.

All services for both practices in Llanbradach will be transferred to the new Llanbradach Centre for Health and the existing premises will close as soon as the move is completed.

The health centre is intended to be state-of-the-art, with Claire Rees, practice manager for Aber Medical Centre, saying: “After many years of waiting, a state of the art surgery will be a blessing, not only to the staff working at the surgery but to our patients also.

"Having the new premises will mean we can increase services, reduce waiting lists for things such as family planning, minor surgery and routine appointments".

Originally, the handover was supposed to occur in mid-May, but instead happened on July 16.

A small event was held on July 23 to celebrate and tours of the new building were organised for invited guests and speeches were made.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has worked in partnership with the GP Practices and all key stakeholders to deliver this scheme, with key input from chief executive Judith Paget.

Carol Hopkins, who chaired the Llanbradach partnership for several years, said: “It is great to see this project come to fruition after so many years.

"I am sure that these new premises will make a huge difference to both GP practices and their patients and is a wonderful modern Health Centre for the residents of Llanbradach”.

Current patients of Aber Medical Centre and The Village Surgery will not need to do anything regarding the move and will be contacted with details on how they can access the new facilities.

General Medical Services at the Aber Medical Centre surgeries in Abertridwr or Bedwas will not be relocating.

The location for the new site is Llanbradach Centre for Health, Pencerrig Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly CF83 3LR