HERE is a round up of public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus this week:
* Andrew Payne, trading as Truck Support Ltd, of 13 Albion Close, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep two goods vehicles and two trailers at the operating centre at City Market Site, Mill Parade, Newport.
* A1 Waste Management Ltd, trading as A1 Skips, Unit B1, West Way Road, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use 15 goods vehicles and no trailers at Unit B1, West Way Road, Newport.
* Abergavenny Fine Foods Ltd, of Unit 7 Gilchrist Thomas Ind Est, Blaenavon, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use three goods vehicles and no trailers at Unit 7, Gilchrist Thomas Ind Est, Blaenavon.
* Platinum Partnering Limited, of 453 Cranbrook Road, Ilford, Essex, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use R J Masson, Albany Street, Newport, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and four trailers.
* Panteg Employees Club, Greenhill Road, Griffithstown, is applying for a licence to vary the ground floor plans (extend the bar to comply with covid-19 staff distancing requirements) and to include: live music (outdoors) Monday to Sunday 10am to 10pm; recorded music (outdoors) Monday to Sunday 10am to 10pm.
* Newport City Council is to temporarily ban traffic on the following routes between 9.30am and 6pm from July 28. It is expected that all the work will be complete by September 1, 2021.
1. B4239 Lighthouse road (from the junction of Green Lane, extending to the Broadway) and junctions with Beach Road, Church Road, Nellive Park, Outfall Lane and Hawse Lane
2. Bassaleg Road (from the junction with Risca Road to the junction with Stelvio Park Gardens) and junction with Omberesley Road, W Park Road.
Alternative routes are:
1. Via Broadway, Marshfield Road, A48, Pencarn Way, Duffryn Way, B4239 Lighthouse Road
2. Via Bassaleg Road, Western Valley Road, Tregwilym Road, Chartist Drive, Cefn Road, Highcross Road, Glasllwch Crescent and Risca Road.
