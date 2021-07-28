MISSED recycling collections in Newport will "have a knock-on effect" for the rest of the week, according to Wastesavers.
The missed collections, mainly on streets in St Julian's and Caerleon, have resulted from staff shortages, which have themselves been caused by a combination of issues.
Wastesavers tweeted: "Due to staff shortages we have been unable to collect from certain streets in Caerleon and St Julians today.
"If your street was missed we will collect tomorrow morning. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."
However, Phil Hurst, marketing and development officer for Wastesavers, said that the missed collections would likely affect the rest of the week.
"It’s a combination of driver shortages (like everybody else they are in short supply), holidays and vehicle breakdown problems," he said.
"This will have a knock-on effect for the rest of the week and we plan to catch up what’s left on Saturday."
