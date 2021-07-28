NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn has confirmed that summer signing Courtney Senior is facing up to nine months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old winger, who joined County on a one-year deal earlier this month following his release by League Two rivals Colchester United, has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Senior is set to undergo surgery to repair the damage, with the best-case scenario being a return to action in six months.

“Courtney is very unfortunate,” Flynn told the Argus. “He had a strict medical before he signed and it was one of those innocuous ones – there was nobody around him when he went down.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him. We’ll see how the op goes but it’s going to be between six and nine months.

“But he’s got a positive mindset and the good thing is that there was no swelling. It was a clean tear of the ACL.”

It’s a big blow for Senior and for Flynn, who was excited to have secured the signing of the talented wide man, who made 145 appearances for the U’s and scored 14 goals – two of them against the Exiles.

After signing his contract, Senior said: “This is a massive opportunity for me, it’s a great club, a great team and so I can’t wait to get started.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to help get the team promoted and get them to where they need to be.

“I’ve played against Newport County AFC before and I’ve always thought that they were a good side, they always have good team spirit.

“The manager was one of the key reasons as to why I’ve come here, I’m really trusting in his word, and I really believe in what he’s trying to do.

“All the conversations I’ve had so far about my deal have been positive, he’s been interested in signing me for a while, he’s been interested in how my style of play can fit Newport County AFC, which is one of the main reasons why I’m here.

“I’ve played in this league for a few years now so I’ve got good experience playing against a lot of the current teams so hopefully that will carry on.

“I hope to be able to get more goals and assists, help the team but also be able to help myself too. I feel like by joining the club, everyone at Newport County AFC and the gaffer can help me achieve my goals.”