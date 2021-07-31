NEWPORT is the 286th sexiest place in the UK.
A new sex map has been released, ranking the city at 286 out of 1,551 places across the UK.
It also ranked as the fourth sexiest place in South Wales.
Newport came out behind Barry (95th), Caerphilly (251st) and Cardiff (254th).
The city’s 137,011 residents have spent more on their sexual pleasure since lockdown to escape the stresses of the pandemic.
- We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.
That was according to the authors of the research, Lovehoney, who ranked where sexual activity is the highest.
A spokesman for the brand said: “Newport is the UK’s 286th sexiest place with a rise in sexual activity since lockdown.
“We have seen a surge in activity in South Wales as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of lockdown by experiments more sexually.
READ MORE:
- Abergavenny online transgender clinic founder faces tribunal over patient care
- 'Absolutely phenomenal': Newport junior football club receive defibrillator
- Gwent's Lauren Price dominates in her opening Olympic bout
“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher levels of happiness.”
The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.
Lovehoney, the UK’s biggest sex toy retailer, is booming with sales of more than £100 million annually.
In April, the Bath-based firm received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for boosting UK exports.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment