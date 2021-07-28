ONE of the UK's best sheepdog handler and triallists has sold a young border collie for more than £10,000.
Kevin Evans, of Llwynfedwen Farm, near Brecon, has been leading the field with multiple five-figure selling prices, among them new world records.
His 15-month-old black and white border collie, Kemi Nell, daughter of European Nursery and Royal Welsh Champion, Tanhill Glen, was sold for £10,500 at the Skipton Auction Mart in north Yorkshire.
Nell has found a new home in Scotland with Kenny Donald and will be used on his Cheviot sheep flock and as a potential nursery trials dog. The East Ayrshire handler is well-known in the Scottish working sheep dog world and is himself an accomplished triallist, winning Opens and representing the national team several times, including an appearance in the 2014 World Sheep Dog Trials.
Kevin also sold another 2020-born black and white border collie, Tess, a granddaughter of Tanhill Glen for 4,200gns. Tess returned to Powys after she was bought by Builth Wells-based Sara Phillips.
