NEARLY 40 low-carbon affordable homes are to be built in Alway, Newport as part of a new development.

Castleoak and Pobl are to partner on a project at the former site of the Ladyhill Day Centre and Seven Stiles pub.

The project will see 20 two-bed and 19 three-bed homes brought to the one-hectare site.

It is partly funded by the Welsh Government’s £155 million Innovative Housing Programme, which seeks to use modern methods of construction to bring low-carbon affordable homes to Wales.

The frames of the homes will be pre-fabricated at Castleoak’s offsite manufacturing facility in Ebbw Vale, including pre-fitted windows and insulation, and adapted to house specialist mechanical and electric solutions and smart water cylinders, aiming to maximise energy efficiency.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

The homes will also have roof solar panels and storage batteries, further minimising the homes’ lifetime carbon footprint and energy costs. Once created, they will be assembled at the site.

Timber frame homes are growing in popularity in the UK because of the environmental benefits of the material and speed of the build.

Andrew Duggan, managing director of offsite manufacturing at Castleoak says: “Our homes can help us live happier and more fulfilling lives. Increasingly that means buildings which can give us good conscience and reduce the pull on our purse-strings through lower energy costs. That’s what we’re going to bring to Alway.”

READ MORE:

Gavin Howells, senior project manager at Pobl Group says: “We’re grateful for the support of the Welsh Government & Newport City Council on this project and we share their ambitions to create high quality places to live – and we look forward to working with the Alway community on this new venture.”