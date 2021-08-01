A TEAM of young dancers from South Wales will represent their country in the Dance World Cup.

Dancers from Nicola Peros Ballet Academy in Barry will appear in team and solo categories at the finals, which take place in Telford later this month.

The prestigious competition, which was due to take place in Rome last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is described on their website as “the greatest all-genre dance competition in the world for children and young adults”.

Nicola Peros’ team features dancers aged between nine and 17, from the Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff, who successfully auditioned to take part.

“It is a fantastic honour to be representing Team Wales,” said Barry-based Nicola Peros, the school’s founder and principal.

Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.

“We’ve worked very hard for the tournament and the young dancers had to deal with the disappointment of it being cancelled last year.

“But everyone has carried on, kept training, and we are now really looking forward to Telford.”

The team received £1,000 in sponsorship from Taylor Wimpey South Wales which helped support the purchase of Team Wales tracksuits.

OTHER NEWS:

Students from the academy attend classes in Barry and Canton.

Anyone who would like to support Team Wales can call Nicola Perons on 07850 741136 or e-mail her at info@nicolaperosballet.com

Dance World Cup – sponsored mainly by Ballet Rosa – has more than 120,000 children worldwide try to qualify to represent their country in the Finals.

The Finals will begin on August 9 – for more information visit dwcworld.com