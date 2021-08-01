A WELSH-LANGUAGE early-years group in South Wales raised more than £800 with a fundraising event.
The money was raised through ticket sales, cake stalls, raffles, plant stalls, and a guess the name on the teddy bear competition, and Cylch Meithrin in Dinas Powys will now put that money to good use for the benefit of children aged two to four. The event was held at Dinas Powys Tennis Club.
Event organiser and Cylch committee member, Gemma Kennedy, said: "A huge thank you to the tennis club for hosting us, putting on tennis sessions for the kids and opening its doors so warmly to us.
"Thanks also to the many local businesses who kindly donated raffle prizes too, we were absolutely overwhelmed with the support and all families who attended had a brilliant time, even if it was a boiling hot day.
"The money raised will now be put towards refreshing vital learning resources for the children such as Welsh medium books.”
