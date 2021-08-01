A TWO-BEDROOM Caerphilly home is up for sale for less than £60,000 after failing to sell at auction.

Located in Crumlin, the end-terrace property needs bit of care and attention but the potential is there.

It failed to sell at auction earlier this month when listed with a guide price of £75,000.

Now, auctioneers, Auction House South Wales have relisted the home with a new price of £59,500.

The Hillside Road home will go under the hammer on Wednesday, August 11.

Set out over three storeys, it is a reasonably decent sized property, with garden space to the rear, front and side.

Pictures of the property show that many rooms inside the house are in decent condition, others require some work to get them to a liveable standard.

The bathroom appears to have been fairly recently renovated, while the living rooms, kitchen, and bedrooms could use a little modernisation, though no drastic work appears needed here.

According to the selling agents, it is the two rooms on the lower ground floor where attention is needed – and pictures show these rooms to have seen better days.

Auction House South Wales say: “A spacious, stone-built end of terrace property over three floors with large gardens to front rear and side.

“The property offers family sized accommodation as well as an excellent buy to let opportunity.

“The property is located in the village of Crumlin which is approximately 10 miles north of M4 at Junction 28 at Newport.

“The property is leasehold and we have been informed by the freeholder that the freehold can be purchased after completion.”

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a reserve (a figure below which the Auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the guide range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure guide.