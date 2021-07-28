TRAVELLERS to Wales from the EU or USA who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate on arrival from next week.

The Welsh Government have said that it would be "ineffective" to impose different regulations to the rest of the UK.

They did say that they "regret" the UK government removal of quarantine restrictions.

Today the UK Government has decided to permit travellers from the EU and US who have been fully vaccinated to visit the UK without having to self-isolate on arrival.

These changes would come into force from August 2.

The Welsh Government have called for assurances from Westminster that vaccinations will be checked on arrival.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: "There remain clear public health risks posed by re-opening international travel and removing quarantine restrictions to US and EU fully vaccinated amber arrivals at this time.

"Without self-isolation requirements upon arrival there is a higher risk of importing cases and variants of concern (VoCs) from abroad. Vaccines will reduce this risk, but only if they are effective against VoCs. This is why we continue to caution against international travel for non-essential reasons this summer.

"We regret the UK Government’s proposals to further remove quarantine requirements. However, as we share an open border with England it would be ineffective to introduce separate arrangements for Wales.

"Therefore, we will be aligning with the other UK administrations and implementing this decision for Wales.

"We look to the UK Government to provide assurances that processes will be in place to ensure those travelling in to the UK have been fully vaccinated. Also, in doing so, we will continue to press the UK Government for reassurances that it will be maintaining consistent and robust PCR surveillance - including pre-departure tests, PCR testing on day 2 and the genomic sequencing of results as one mitigation against importing vaccine escape variants."