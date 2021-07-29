AN APPEAL has been launched following a theft in Pontypool.
Gwent Police is appealing for information to identify the man pictured in relation to the theft in Pontypool town centre.
“We're appealing for information to identify this man who we would like to speak to following a theft that took place in Pontypool Town,” said a police spokesperson.
“If you can help, please call 101 and quoting 2100221537, DM or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”
