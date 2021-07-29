IRISH comedian Ed Byrne and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Robert White are among five names added to the line-up at an open air comedy event in Newport.

The duo will be joined by Helen Bauer, Barry Castagnola and Jarred Christmas at Tredegar Park on Friday, August 13, at the Festival of Comedy.

They add to an already stacked line-up, which includes Bill Bailey, Reginald D Hunter and Gary Delaney.

Ed Byrne is a household name for comedy fans, having performed hit tours, sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and appeared regularly on Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You.

Robert White first came onto the stand-up scene as a finalist in the prestigious Hackney Empire competition. He won the Malcolm Hardee main award at the Edinburgh Festival in 2010 and came second in Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

Helen Bauer is one of the fastest rising names in British comedy, with her debut show at the Edinburgh Festival in August 2019 being nominated for the Best Newcomer Award.

Barry Castagnola is a regular on the club circuit with appearances on Live At The Comedy Store (Comedy Central) and The Stand Up Show (BBC1).

Hosting the event will be Jarred Christmas.

READ MORE:

Bill Bailey is headlining the event. Mr Bailey is a panel show regular and won last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, as well as featuring in Hot Fuzz and TV shows such as Black Books and Midsomer Murders.

Georgia-born Reginald D Hunter is also on the billing. Mr Hunter has appeared frequently on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, QI and Have I Got News For You.

And one-liner king Gary Delaney will also be making an appearance. Mr Delaney is a longstanding Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo special guest, and he is the only comic ever to have got two gags in the same top 10 for Dave’s TV Funniest Jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe.

Alongside the live comedy will be a live house band, street food and a fun fair.

Tickets are now on sale through thegigglinggoat.co.uk.