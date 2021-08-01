FESTIVAL PARK in Ebbw Vale might look like a ghost town, but its thriving Owl Sanctuary remains open to the public for free.

The sanctuary is on hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week to rescue injured birds of any type. All injured or wild birds are checked by a specialist vet. Without generous donations the sanctuary could not remain open.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Mark Wall, a Cwmbran based production operator, he said he loves photography as he said its an excellent way to escape hustle and bustle of everyday life and see nature's beauty through a lens in a whole different light.

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Mr Wall said the sanctuary does a fantastic job and is an asset to Blaenau Gwent.

"The Owl Sanctuary has kept their doors open throughout this troubling times of this pandemic," he said.

"They truly do an outstanding job for the care of these magnificent birds both the ones bred in captivity and the injured birds of prey which the have nursed back to health and released back into the wild. They are a non profitable sanctuary and rely on people's generous donations outstanding.

READ MORE:

"My favourite owl must be the eagle owl as they are so majestic, just sat there without a care in the world."

A spokeman for the sanctuary told the Argus: "We believe the Festival Park Owl Sanctuary is a asset to Blaenau Gwent, due to the lack of tourist attractions in the area.

"We also strongly believe in educating the youth of today in saving our planet and looking after the wildlife. We keep free entry because of this, we want all children to have the opportunity to see these wonderful birds of prey."

Click through the gallery above to see all Mark Hall's snaps of the beautiful birds.