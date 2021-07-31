LLOYD Davies, director of the Conveyancing Association and MD of Newport-based Convey Law, took part in a very personal fundraising challenge in memory of his son Maxwell, who took his own life aged 22 after suffering from clinical depression.

Mr Davies was raising funds for the Mindstep Foundation which his family established after Maxwell's death.

He said: "Three years on and eight very good friends and I went on a pilgrimage to trek the 177 miles of Offa’s Dyke national trail from Prestatyn to Chepstow – to raise awareness and funds for a very necessary cause.

"The Mindstep Foundation will donate all funds raised to a wellbeing centre at St Alban’s Catholic School in Pontypool, where Max was a volunteer teacher during the summer term before he died.

"The school is desperate to establish its “Sanctuary” intervention centre and gymnasium. The Sanctuary will provide support for hundreds of young pupils, many of whom face daily challenges that many of us would find it difficult to comprehend."

He said: "When we lost Max, we started to look at the statistics: more than 80 young men under 27 years take their own lives every week in England and Wales - 11 every day - more than 4,000 a year. We were driven to try and make a difference.

"We established the Mindstep Foundation to help raise awareness and we are working with the Suicide Research Prevention Faculty at University of Glasgow to help us find a solution and to ensure that no one suffers the loss and pain that we have with Max’s passing."

The eight walkers set off on July 25 from Bodfari before trekking to Prestatyn and completing 12-plus miles on the firest day.

They are still on their journey south and so far have raised £5,285 - more than 35 per cent of their goal.

To contribute go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mindstep-trekkers