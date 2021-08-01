TEAM members at Bellway have trekked from England to Wales to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

More than 20 employees from the housebuilder’s Wales division completed an eight-kilometre charity walk across the border in aid of the charity.

The group set off from the village of Aust in South Gloucestershire, before crossing the Severn Bridge and ending their journey at the Coach and Horses pub in Chepstow.

They embarked on the challenge as part of Bellway’s Summer Stride campaign, which is being held to support the national housebuilder’s chosen charity Cancer Research UK.

The team, based at the company’s divisional offices in Cardiff, has so far raised more than £5,000 for the charity on this fundraising event alone.

Bellway Wales builds at various locations across the country, including Newport and Monmouthshire, as well as just over the English border in Gloucestershire.

Carly Maidment, sales manager at Bellway Wales, said: “The day was all about raising money for Cancer Research UK, which continues to do such vital work in the fight to defeat cancer.

“Because of the pandemic, charities have lost out on a substantial amount of donations and fundraising opportunities over the past 18 months. The walk was challenging due to the heat we experienced on the day, but we are proud of the money we have raised for such a good cause.

“As we deliver homes in Wales and England, we felt it was only fitting that our route took in both countries. We are extremely lucky to benefit from such spectacular scenery in this region and walking across the Severn Bridge is an experience that will live long in the memory.

“The amount of support that we have received has been really encouraging and I would like to thank everyone that has donated.”

To donate to Bellway Wales’ charity walk across the Severn Bridge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bellwaywalessummerstride