NEVER mind the yellow jersey, savvy cyclists are clamouring to get their hands on a limited edition Whitehead Tour de Gwent sportif 2021 orange jersey.

Whitehead Tour de Gwent 2021 organisers have just released the design of the snazzy amber cycle wear but you need to be quick if you want to grab one of the eye-catching tops.

The Whitehead Tour de Gwent, in aid of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care, is being staged on Sunday, September 12, this year.

Orders for the jersey have to be made well in advance of that date. Only those signed up for the event can claim the orange jersey to wear with pride on the ride.

The event, sponsored by Whitehead Building Services, attracts hundreds of riders and raises thousands of pounds for St David's Hospice Care.

Newport-headquartered Whitehead Building Services managing director Rhys Morton, who as well as sponsoring the event also takes part, said: "The orange jersey for this year's event is truly awesome.

"I know that the riders, who look forward to his incredible event coming round each year, can't wait to get on their bikes and onto the phenomenal course especially as last year the event had be virtual."

Event organiser Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "Whitehead Tour de Gwent is the annual cycling event for everyone.

"With six carefully designed routes to choose from, each with their own unique features, the event offers something for cyclists of all abilities. From hard-core cyclists looking for an epic leg-burning challenge to families who would prefer a pleasant ‘there-and-back’ along the River Usk, you won’t be disappointed.

"The event is great for spectators as well as those doing the pedalling.

"Starting in the picturesque Roman town of Caerleon and then heading out to pass some of the most idyllic scenery in South Wales, spectators are invited to enjoy a few hours exploring the local area or head out to a vantage point to cheer the riders along their chosen route.

"By taking part in the Tour de Gwent you are supporting the work of St David’s Hospice Care, which means you are making a positive difference to patients and their families all throughout Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South and Mid Powys.

"The sponsorship you raise will provide comprehensive palliative care to people facing life limiting illnesses and provide care and support to their families at a very difficult time. St David’s Hospice Care, with your help, aims to ensure that patients have the choice to receive care at home, surrounded by friends and family."

Organisers suggest riders join their Strava Club: Tour de Gwent Strava Cycling Club: https://www.strava.com/clubs/StDavidsHospiceCareTourDeGwent

Organisers are asking riders to raise funds and use the link via Just Giving to create personalised pages: www.justgiving.com/campaign/tourdegwent

For full details of all the routes, detailed maps and how to enter the Whitehead Tour de Gwent 2021, visit www.tourdegwent.org