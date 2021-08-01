FORMER Coronation Street actress Vicky Binns has said she turned to teaching during lockdown as acting work dried up.

The 38-year-old was well-known to viewers after playing Molly Dobbs in the ITV soap between 2005 and 2010.

Ms Binns played Molly on the Cobbles who was married to Tyrone Dobbs before she cheated with his best friend Kevin Webster.

Molly fell pregnant as a result of the affair before she was killed in one of the soap’s most dramatic stunts when a tram crashed onto the iconic street.

Eagle-eyed soap fans will also recognise Ms Binns from another popular ITV soap, Emmerdale, when she portrayed Ollie Reynolds between 1999 and 2003.

Not only is Ms Binns a soap land veteran but she has also established a promising career on stage.

Her theatre credits include To Kill a Mockingbird, A Winter's Tale, Singing in the Rain and Early Doors.

Ms Binns was due to appear in another theatre production last year before the pandemic struck and the show was forced to shut under government guidelines at the time.

Due to lockdown acting opportunities dried up and Ms Binns has revealed that she starting teaching in primary schools instead.

She said: “I have been an actress from a young age, playing regular roles in Emmerdale and Coronation Street, I’m yet to get that offer from EastEnders.

“I’ve also worked extensively in theatre, but since lockdown I was teaching in primary schools, where I was told by a five-year-old that I looked better with my mask on!”

But as restriction begin to ease Ms Binns is looking forward to getting back into acting.

She told Scarborough News: “Keen to get back into the gentler world of show business, I jumped at the chance to come back to the theatre.”

Ms Binns will star alongside Sandy Foster, Sam Jenkins-Shaw, Tom Kanji, Sophie Mercell and Susan Twist in Home, I’m Darling.