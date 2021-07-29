NEWPORT Labour has announced John Harris will be their candidate for the by-election in Graig on August 26.
The by-election is being held because Margaret Corneilious, who was the councillor for Graig for 30 years, stood down due to ill health.
Cllr Harris has been a community councillor in Graig for the Bassaleg ward for almost 10 years and has lived in the area since 1985.
Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said: “John is proud of his community and he will work tirelessly on behalf of the residents in the Graig.
"He understands the commitment needed as a public servant and the hard work involved.
"I know that John will speak up for his area at every opportunity and play an active role serving Newport as part of a Newport Labour Party which has ambitious plans for our city.”
Cllr Harris said: “Having worked in the NHS for over 30 years and lived in Bassaleg since 1985, I want to work with the people in our communities to keep what’s great about our beautiful area and improve what we can.
"As a community councillor for nearly 10 years, I am an experienced, hard working representative who will be a diligent advocate for the Graig ward on the city council.
"Protecting the area’s green spaces, working with others to reduce air pollution and improving public transport are my priorities".
Newport Conservatives recently announced that they have selected John Jones to be their candidate for the Graig by-election.
Mr Jones is chief executive of Swift Recruitment and shares Cllr Harris' priorities in keeping Graig a green space.
