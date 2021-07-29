A CREDIT union is set to return to Newport city centre.

Planning permission has been granted to turn an empty shop at 27 Skinner Street into a space providing financial services to customers.

The city centre unit was last used as a shop, but has more recently stood empty.

Its last tenant is believed to have been Ring Master Sporting Goods, though it is not clear when this closed.

Prior to this, the St David’s Foundation Hospice Care charity had a shop in this location.

According to planning documents, the application has been submitted by Asbri Planning Ltd on behalf of Newport City Homes.

It is believed that the social housing provider is looking to use the space to operate a credit union and other financial services at the Skinner Street site.

No physical changes to the building are planned, with the application in place purely to change the use of the unit from A1 for retail to A2 for financial services.

Previously, the credit union had a city centre presence within Newport Market – though their tenancy here is thought to have been removed as part of the ongoing work to redevelop the market.

Documents show that the credit union will only occupy the ground floor of 27 Skinner Street, and is set to employ the equivalent of six full-time employees.

Justifying the proposals, the application reads: “The proposed development will result in a series of economic benefits not only for the applicant but also in the form of six (full-time equivalent). It is anticipated that the jobs will be occupied by local persons.

“Given that the unit will be occupied by a named operator, it is not speculative and the economic benefits and job creation can be delivered immediately upon receipt of a satisfactory planning permission.”

It is believed that the hours of operation for the new business will be 9am to 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.

According to the council’s planning officer, little marketing had been done to find a retailer to move into the unit, following the closure of the sporting goods store.

However, they noted that it had been empty for “at least two years”.

Last Friday (July 23), planning permission was granted, allowing the change of use to commence.