MEET the man who is believed to be oldest living in Wales.

Geoffrey 'Geoff' Walker Patrick, from Llay, Wrexham, is 105 years young and in November took the mantle of the oldest man in Wales.

Born in 1916 in Yorkshire, Mr Patrick is a veteran of the Second World War, having served in the Royal Army Service Corps - where he spent three and a half years of the war on the front line of the North African Campaign.

He was involved in the Battle of Monte Cassino - one of the most harrowing and bloody incidents of the war where Allied forces suffered heavy losses. The battle began in January and was to last for four months.

Monte Cassino, a historic hilltop abbey, was occupied by German forces. The capture came at a high cost, with 55,000 Allied casualties.

Later, he worked as a skilled joiner, eventually becoming a foreman and then a manager with Holland, Hannen & Cubitts which was taken over by Tarmac Group Ltd in 1976

Mr Patrick's age, and his heroics during the Second World War, make him somewhat of a celebrity in Llay - where he still still lives with his wife, Jean.

He admits he is "really pleased" to have lived so long and is "proud" to be the oldest man in Wales, and is insistent that his longevity is down to "four good meals a day".

Reflecting on life 100 years ago, he said: "My memories were of widespread poverty and great hardship but I still have very clear memories as a small child of being in my dad’s workshop.

"My dad was an undertaker and made the coffins and I remember him building and sanding them."

Mr Patrick's tips for living a long life, in addition to having four good meals a day, are staying active and working hard.

Asked about how he plans to mark his 106th birthday, Mr Patrick said: "I'm going to have a party because I missed out on having a celebration for my 105th birthday due to lockdown."

People took to a local social media group to praise Mr Patrick for both his achievement and his character - describing his achievement as "incredible" and him as a "true gentleman" and a "great man".

Llay councillor, Rob Walsh, said: "Geoff is a remarkable man, who I have always enjoyed visiting.

"He has such a strong mind and he is still determined to live as normal life as possible even at 105."

Mr Patrick's great-niece, Joanna Price, said: "As a family, we are immensely proud of both Uncle Geoff and Auntie Jean.

"Uncle Geoff is such a character - through all the years he has never missed a chance to make people laugh with his razor sharp wit and his dry sense of humour.

Patrick arriving in style with his wife Jean for his 100th birthday party at the Golden Lion, Rossett

"We all think his positive outlook on life, his gentlemanly decency and kindness in helping other people over so many, many years, his determination to just keep on going through the tough times, but mainly having Auntie Jean by his side for over 74 years, have been factors in why he has been blessed with such a long life."

"Lots of people who know him say he is a “legend” and both he and Auntie Jean are inspirational to all who meet them, so it’s wonderful for us that he has achieved the status of the oldest man known to be living in Wales."