NEWPORT recorded the third highest amount of Covid-19 cases according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
Fifty-one new cases were reported in Newport, in stark contrast to Blaenau Gwent which reported just 10 new cases - the third lowest in Wales.
There have been 123 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Gwent, and 683 in Wales in total.
- Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.
Caerphilly had 24 new cases, followed by Monmouthshire (22) and Torfaen (16).
No new deaths have been recorded in Gwent, but three more deaths have occured in Wales.
Monmouthshire has seen an increase in positive cases, just a day after recording only seven positive results.
Read more:
- Outline plans submitted for 53 homes north of Pontypool
- Plans to make Wales most LGBTQ+ friendly in Europe
- Gwent Police appeal after theft in Pontypool
Monmouthshire now has 23.3 cases per 100,000 people, above the Welsh average of 21.7 for the past day (July 28).
Across Wales, 2,292,572 people have had their first dose of the vaccine while 2,036,670 have had two doses.
Here are the cases recorded by area:
- Cardiff - 62
- Denbighshire - 56
- Newport - 51
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 50
- Flintshire - 47
- Conwy - 46
- Wrexham - 43
- Bridgend - 38
- Swansea - 36
- Carmarthenshire - 35
- Powys - 29
- Neath Port Talbot - 27
- Caerphilly - 24
- Gwynedd - 23
- Monmouthshire - 22
- Pembrokeshire - 20
- Torfaen - 16
- Anglesey - 14
- Vale of Glamorgan - 11
- Blaenau Gwent - 10
- Ceredigion - Nine
- Merthyr Tydfil - Eight
- Unknown location - Six
- Resident outside Wales - 41
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment