A STORM bringing winds of up to 75mph set to hit the UK has officially been named Storm Evert by the Met Office.

The Met Office said the newly named storm will bring “unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain”.

Warnings are in place for parts of the south of England and Wales, with warnings of possible damage to infrastructure and travel disruption.

Following a scorching heatwave with temperatures reaching 30C earlier this month thunderstorms have lashed down in parts of the UK, blighting hopes of a sunny start to the school summer holidays.

Forecasters announced Evert as the name for the storm on Thursday morning, advising the public to be “weather aware”.

They predicted some coastal and hilly areas will see wind gusts of between 45mph and 55mph, rising to 65-75mph gusts across Cornwall.

Recent severe flooding in European countries including Belgium, Germany and Italy has left hundreds dead.