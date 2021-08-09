Two life-changing events happened in the span of just two months for The Wye Valley Centre; in February of 2020 the centre was severely flooded by the impact of Storm Dennis, then a month later the world was hit with the full force of the global pandemic of Covid-19. Consequently, the centre has been closed for more than a year – something that has never happened in the 44 years since it first opened its doors.

Now it’s back, with a grand reopening planned alongside all of the safety measures required to keep things open, and founders and owners, brothers Lindsay and Edward Heyes, couldn’t be more thrilled.

As Lindsay explains “This past year has been a challenge, we never expected to effectively start again after 40 years! Fortunately, we have some remarkable people working for us making it possible.”

With the terrible flooding and covid safety regulations that look as though they’re here to stay, it truly was one problem after the next for the brothers and yet that didn’t keep them down for long, instead they strove to come back bigger and better than ever, using the time closed down as a way to build on their business and make some changes.

“We have taken a positive view of the events, and fortunately we have been able to rebuild in a more resilient way, and of course the pandemic has meant we have had to change our reception area and wildlife shop layout to comply with Covid regulations.” Says Edward. “Rebuild better has been our aim, so we have completely refurbished our toilet facility, including enlarged cubicles, and the installation of a changing facility in the accessible toilet.”

And there’s so much to see and do at The Wye Valley Centre; everything from a maze, miniature golf and even a butterfly zoo, you could spend an entire day discovering all it has to offer. Ideal for a family trip and perfect for every age, their long-anticipated reopening will surely draw the crowds.

As it stands, you’ll need to book in advance to take in this wonderful attraction, though keep an eye on their website for any updates on this requirement. Keeping to the government guidelines to ensure a safe experience for both staff and visitors, the Wye Valley Centre is ready and waiting to welcome you back for another incredible visit.

Check out their website and social media pages for regular updates of when the centre will be officially open again.

Wye Valley Visitors Centre - Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire HR9 6DA

www.butterflyzoo.co.uk

01600 890360