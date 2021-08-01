A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

AMI JAYNE HARRIS, 32, of Darent Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 19 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Malpas Road on July 1.

She was ordered to pay £213 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAUREN JAY SAUNDERS, 27, of Edison Ridge, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months for driving without insurance on Westfield Drive on December 11, 2020.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID BISSEX, 47, of Sycamore Avenue, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £717 in compensation, costs, a fine and surcharge after he admitted assaulting a paramedic on March 17, 2020.

PHILIP ALLAN WITCHARD, 32, of Aberdaron Road, Trowbridge, Cardiff, was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted stealing goods worth £605 from Boots in Newport on July 10 and being in breach of a community order for theft.

He was ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

DAVID CARTER, 53, of Lon Gwenant, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the M4 in Newport on December 12, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN DONOVAN, 63, of Poplar Terrace, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between junction 23a and junction 24 westbound on December 3, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAMIAN OWEN JONES, 38, of King Street, Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession of amphetamine on Manor Way, Whitchurch, Cardiff, on August 14, 2020.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

KEIRON CARD, 26, of Church Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on January 31.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT LEWIS DAVIS, 22, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Old Hereford Road on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYM MICHAEL GODWIN, 39, of Burnfort Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANNE JULIE JONES, 31, of Elm Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on January 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JULIAN VINER, 48, of Cefn Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool, on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.