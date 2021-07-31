WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Gwent.

Today we meet Richard Davies, of Rogerstone, who is 51 and a station enquiry officer with Gwent Police.

How long have you lived in Gwent and what brought you here?

I am Newport born and bred.

What do you like most about living in your particular area?

We are surrounded on all sides with beautiful countryside and have history all around us.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Bassaleg fish bar - absolutely lovely and a stalwart of the community all the way through covid.

Dragons or County?

Both! I'm a massive fan of Newport County and The Dragons. I also watched Newport Black and Ambers all my life as my parents started taking me over Rodney Parade as a baby.

Best memory of your time living here?

Running the town youth club, The Shaftesbury Youf Gang, and seeing the kids grow into fine young people and raising so much money for charity.

Favourite pub in Gwent?

Tiny Rebel Brewery in Rogerstone. It is a fantastic, modern brewery bar with a lovely vibe both inside and out and great beers and fantastic food! Oh and also Whiteheads Sports club in Rogerstone. A great club, great atmosphere, good food and fantastic sports coverage - a wonderful, community oriented family club.

What one thing that has gone from Gwent do you miss the most and why?

John Frost Square Newport and the folding clock!

Favourite building in the area?

Can I pick Caerphilly Castle? It is a wonderful castle, one of the best around and the Big Cheese that it hosts is the best public event in South Wales!

Caerphilly Castle. Picture: Kate Withers

Favourite place to grab a coffee or tea?

Any Greggs along with a delicious breakfast baguette!

Where would you go for a special meal?

The Celtic Manor Olive Tree - a wonderful top class buffet!

Best place for a walk?

Monmouth. It has so much incredible history, a beautiful river and a fantastic and picturesque town centre. Closely followed by Abergavenny for the same reasons. Two beautiful towns

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant your area?

The end of drugs and crime.

Three places anyone visiting Gwent should make the effort to go?

1. Caerphilly castle and especially the Big Cheese. 2 Roman Caerleon. 3 Monmouth and Abergavenny, half a day in each. All for the picturesque towns and incredible history.

Choose one thing Gwent should be really proud about?

Being a beautiful area with incredible history and countryside all around us!

Three words which sum up your area for you

Proud, beautiful, historic.