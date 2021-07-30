BLEANAU Gwent MP Nick Smith is supporting the launch of Run 4 Wales’ Active Nation Challenge – a scheme aimed at getting the nation up and moving this summer.

The aim is to get people in Wales pledging to walk, jog, push, or run a mile between August 6-8. You can also sign up pledging to help a friend or family member train to complete the mile or even sign up your workplace, school or sports club to take part.

Mr Smith, who is chairman of the all-party parliamentary group for parkrun, a keen runner and advocate for healthier lifestyles, said: "I’m delighted to be supporting this campaign.

"I know first-hand the mental and physical benefits you get from running and I would love to see lots more people boosting their wellbeing by getting involved.

"It’s so important for young people to get into good habits by leading healthy lifestyles but it’s just as important that people of any age make a change if they are inactive. Regular exercise plays a big part in helping to reducing the risk of all sorts of serious health problems in later life.

"Why not use this as a chance to get going by signing up to the Active Nation campaign? Even if it’s pledging to walk a mile, it’s a brilliant start.

"As a regular runner I will be taking part and I would like to see many more people sign up to prove that Wales is an Active Nation."

Anyone who signs up to the Active Nation challenge can complete their mile, alone or with family and friends, then upload their finish-time to see their names added to the All-Wales Leaderboard.

Find out more here.