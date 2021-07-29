A TREE surgeon was accidentally crushed to death when he was hit by a falling tree, an inquest has concluded.
Forestry worker Ben Thomas, 24, was doing his "dream job" and clearing woodland when he was struck by the tree on a steep bank.
Police and the Health and Safety Executive investigated Mr Thomas' death but a four-day inquest ruled it was an accident.
Coroner Caroline Saunders said there was "insufficient evidence" Mr Thomas, of Aberbargoed, should not have been felling trees that day.
Devastated colleagues told how they used their own chainsaws to cut Mr Thomas free, but he was already dead having suffered severe head and chest injuries.
Elliot Wilmer said he and company boss Mark Whitehead tried to revive him.
He said: "I called his name, but there was no reply. Mark was screaming 'Ben, Ben, wake up'.
"I could tell he was not alive. Mark was trying to do what could for Ben."
Paramedics were called to woodland near Cwmfelinfach, near Caerphilly, but confirmed Mr Thomas was dead.
Former scaffolder Mr Thomas had described being a lumberjack as his "dream job" just weeks before the tragedy.
His cause of death was crush asphyxiation and lacerated lungs.
Mr Thomas was working for Tree Finesse at the time of his death in August 2017 and the Health and Safety Executive investigated the tragedy.
Senior Gwent Coroner Ms Saunders directed the jury to return a conclusion of accidental death.
