JODIE Whittaker will step down from the lead role in Doctor Who in autumn 2022, the BBC has confirmed.

Ms Whittaker is the first female to play the famous Time Lord after replacing Peter Capaldi four years ago.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall who appointed the actress for the sci-fi hit in 2017 will also be leaving the show.

Ms Whittaker will star in the new six-part series scheduled for BBC One later this year and will also appear in three specials in 2022.

For her final full series as the Doctor, she will be joined once again by Mandip Gill as Yaz while comedian John Bishop will be joining the cast as a new character named Dan.

Ms Whittaker paid tribute to Chibnall and the Doctor Who team in a statement.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes," Ms Whittaker said. "I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them."

She added: "My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life."

"And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together.

"So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever.

"I know change can be scary and none of us know what's out there. That's why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly."

Mr Chibnall announced it was always his decision to leave after three season alongside Ms Whittaker.

He said: "Jodie and I made a 'three series and out' pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys.

"Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She's been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour."

He added "She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production.

"I can't imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor - so I'm not going to!”

Ms Whittaker broke records when her fist episode as the Doctor in October 2018 was watched by 11.5 million viewers, the show’s biggest audience in almost a decade.

The BBC are yet to announce her replacement with speculation rife ahead of the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023.