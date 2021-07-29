NEWPORT played host to lights, cameras and action this afternoon, as popular presenter Stephen Mulhern was once again seen filming in the city.

Throughout the week, Mr Mulhern and his ITV film crew have been seen in various locations around the city, filming for a new series of hit show In For a Penny.

Today (Thursday, July 29), crowds gathered at John Frost Square, near to the entrance of Friars Walk Shopping Centre, as filming continued.

Here, Mr Mulhern put his contestant – a Newport resident, through her paces, in a bid to win prizes.

Tens of people watched on as eggs were broken, and pastries consumed – all in the name of Saturday evening entertainment.

It is believed that more segments were filmed outside the currently-closed Cineworld unit on the opposite end of the square too.

Stephen Mulhern even changed costumes as filming got underway

At this time, it is not known when the Newport scenes will be broadcast, though in recent years, In For a Penny has aired from late spring into early summer.

It means that for those in the crowd today, it may yet be a while before they get their moment in the spotlight.

Where else has Stephen Mulhern been spotted?





Filming in Newport city centre attracted a large crowd, but by that time, news of their presence in the city was well documented.

In recent days, segments have been filmed at the Esso Petrol Station in Lliswerry, and the Asda supermarket in Pill.

Though it is the show’s first trip to Newport, Stephen Mulhern and the In For a Penny crew are no strangers to South Wales.

Having originally started as a segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, its pilot as a standalone show was filmed in Cardiff in April 2019.

Since then, filming has taken place in both Swansea and Barry Island.

