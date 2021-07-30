MORRISONS has announced a heart-warming gesture to help parents cope with feeding their kids over the summer school holidays.

With schools now breaking up across the country, Morrisons is helping out busy parents by letting kids eat free at its cafes all day, every day during the summer holidays.

With the purchase of every adult meal over £4.50, customers can also get a kid’s meal absolutely free.

Adult options include a Full English Breakfast (veggie and vegan options available), delicious salads, and café classics like fish and chips, lasagne and chicken tikka masala, with kids options ranging from beans on toast to chicken nuggets and chips and all including a piece of fruit and a drink.

The deal is available at all Morrisons cafes nationwide now and will run throughout the summer holidays to help parents get more value for money during breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Salads, fish & chips, pies, burgers, and pizzas are all available for the adult meal with mac ‘n’ cheese, fish goujons, sandwich boxes and more available on the kids’ menu. Each kids’ meal also includes a piece of fruit and a drink.

Ai Lyons, head of cafes at Morrisons said: “We know that feeding the whole family during the summer holidays can quickly add up and so we’re pleased to be running our Kids Eat Free All Day deal.

“We recently introduced a brand-new menu and have invested heavily in coronavirus safety measures such as screens and our contactless ‘Order & Pay’ app.

“This means that whether you are popping into your local Morrison’s to do some grocery shopping or passing by one on a day-out you’ll have a safe and cost-effective option when thinking about ways to feed the children.”

Kids Eat Free All Day is currently live and will run until September 5. The offer only applies when any one adult meal with a value of £4.50 or over is purchased.

For more information and to see the cafe menu, visit: my.morrisons.com/blog/food/new-cafe-menu/

